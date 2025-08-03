"AITA for kicking my parents out of my home on my dad's birthday?"

I (30F) am an only child to my parents (61M & 60F). Since I moved out on my own, my parents blatantly disregard my boundaries. The violations range from small (like cleaning something I asked them not to) to large (going through my trash, drywalling a wall when I wasn't present, driving three hours and showing up to my home unannounced, etc.)

Father and I have difficulty seeing eye to eye sometimes, but I speak with Mother multiple times a day. My parents visited for my Father's birthday. Father asked if he could help me with laundry to which I asked him to please not touch my laundry.