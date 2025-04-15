'AITA for kicking SIL and husband's BFF out of wedding since they refused to wear the bridesmaid dresses?'

My husbands sister and his best friend decided that they didn’t want to wear the new dresses. They brought their own dress to the wedding and TOLD me what they were going to wear. I said no and instead of taking that answer they started to put on the unapproved dresses. My older sister called my other sisters and let them know it’s a problem and they came quickly to sort it out.

At this point I was stressed trying to get ready and trying not to cry. Long story short my sisters kicked the two out of the wedding and asked them to leave. They were told nobody wants to wear these dresses but this isn’t our wedding and we are going to wear them anyway.