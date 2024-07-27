Autistic man throws out sister and kids over use of his 'display only' PAW Patrol toothbrush. AITA?

Early Wednesday morning, they came to my place and I settled them into the guest room (different from the room I keep my merchandise.) and had to go to work at about 7:00 A.M.

I told my sister to just relax for a while and to make herself at home, with my only stipulations being she and her boys keep away from my merchandise room and my bedroom.

I came home from work later on to the children asleep on my couch and my sister having a shower. Then, I went into my merchandise room to check up on it. It was a mess.

Figures were on the ground, and lots of my stuffed animals were moved from where they go on their shelves. Nothing was damaged aside from a PAW Patrol toothbrush that I kept sealed and on display, it was opened and on the floor.