'AITA for kicking my sister and her baby out after what she did to my dog?' 'I had to teach him a lesson.'

We had such an argument over this. I told her that she does not get to discipline my dog, and that even if she did, that was a terrible way to treat a dog or any other living creature. She said it was fine, and that Max was "just a dog." We went back and forth, and I eventually just told her that if she didn't anything like that again, she's out.

A few weeks after that, I was just chatting with my neighbor as neighbors do, and he told me that he could hear shouting sometimes from my sister in my house, and my dog yelping "as if in pain."