'AITA for kicking my sister out after she stole my engagement ring?' 'It's a piece of family history.'

"AITA for kicking my sister out after she stole my engagement ring?"

So, I (28F) recently got engaged, and my fiancé proposed with a family heirloom ring that means the world to me. My sister (25F) has always been a bit of a troublemaker, and she has a history of borrowing (read: stealing) my stuff without asking. I’ve confronted her about it before, but she always brushes it off.

A few days ago, I noticed my ring was missing. I searched everywhere and eventually confronted my sister. She admitted she took it to "try it on" and lost track of it. I was furious because it’s not just any ring; it’s a piece of my family history. After a few hours of searching, she finally found it in her purse. But she’d scratched it pretty badly and didn’t think it was a big deal.