'AITA for kicking my sister out of my bridal party and banning her from the wedding?' UPDATED 5X

My (F32) wedding is the Saturday after Thanksgiving in Chicago as I am the oldest of 6 kids and that was the best time that everyone could get here and be together. Fiancé (36) and I live in Chicago and so do both sets of parents. We got engaged in April of this year, so this is a fast turnaround on a wedding. Fiancé and I are paying for the wedding ourselves. First wedding/marriage for both of us.
It took a lot of back and forth with my siblings in order for us to get this date pinned down since my 5 siblings don’t live in Chicago and 3 of them have kids. My sister (single mom of 1, 30yrs) we’ll call her Susan, lives in FL and she was the “holdout” on if we could have it this day. Yes, if WE COULD do it this day.
One of my brothers can’t make it because he and his wife are expecting their 3rd boy any day now (Due Nov 7th), but will be there virtually. Susan and I are close in age and also the only 2 girls, so if she was able to make it, I wanted her to be a bridesmaid. This was a mistake.
As soon as I asked her (prior to securing our date), she took over my wedding. I would send her colors and ideas for a classy gold and wine colored wedding with sunflowers and roses, to which she would comment how I was “copying her” because she had sunflowers at her June wedding 11 years ago (they divorced after 18 months and 3 years after their divorce had their daughter. No longer together).
My best friend, Haley, is my MOH and my sister commented to me about her tattoos in the wedding photos and asked me if she would “dye her hair a natural color for the wedding." MOH, Haley, has dark blue highlights in her naturally jet black hair (you can’t tell unless you’re in the sun).
My sister, Susan, has a huge tattoo across her chest down her breastbone (so really?). I ignored these comments. In July, I went dress shopping with my mom, MOH, & MIL. Susan was on Facetime w/ my mom. My mom and MIL wanted to get matching dresses and color that I could choose and that aligned with my wishes and bridal colors.
My MOH also was trying on dresses– I knew I wanted my bridal party to be in a dress with lace long sleeves dress with a higher neckline and open back. My sister lost it on the phone saying how you could see some of my MOH’s arm tattoos through the lace, but that her chest tattoo would be covered. My mom reminded her that it was my wedding and her comments were unnecessary.
I did ask my MOH if she would be more likely to wear the dress again if it was a burgundy red or hunter green, my sister had a fit that she didn’t like either of those colors and would never wear this "horrid" dress again.
When I tried on dresses, Susan only had negative things to say about each one. After a couple dresses I was defeated and near tears, my mom hung up with Susan and we finished our appointment– I did end up choosing a dress after Susan was off the phone and we got Moms’ and Bridesmaids dresses.
Susan has been complaining to our mom about how she hates the Bridesmaid dress and that I only chose it so she would drop out. She dragged her feet for over 2 months (finally ordered mid Sept) to try on the dress at the shop near her so we could order her size and have it in time for the November wedding. It is being delivered HERE and our mom is a seamstress, so she can do modifications.
Mind you, I paid for ALL of the dresses, shoes, and will be paying for hair and makeup the day of the wedding. Susan has been sending me ideas of things I should add to the wedding even though I’ve already secured caterers, menu, put down deposits, etc. on everything. She keeps saying “this would be better."
I ignore her and enjoy the excitement of my upcoming wedding. Second week of October, Haley was diagnosed with aggressive breast cancer. She starts chemo treatment 2 ½ weeks before my wedding. Haley did express that she doesn’t want to go through losing her hair from chemo and that she would like me to shave her head.
In this conversation, I did ask if she would want to do it before or after the wedding. I would ensure that she had a silk wrap for her head that would match her dress if she wanted to do it beforehand. I just want my best friend there beside me, I don’t care how she looks. Haley started crying because it was her plan to drop out of the wedding because she “didn’t want to ruin my special day."
My fiancé's best man (and best friend) is fully ready to shave his head to match her if that’s what she chooses to do. We wouldn’t tell Haley and let it be a surprise for her. We also talked to Haley’s husband about US covering a hotel room for them at the same hotel as the reception (20 min from their house) so that she can retire to the hotel room if she needs to because of exhaustion, but still be close enough to rejoin.
Haley also mentioned that she was happy that the dress has a higher neck as it will cover her Chemo port (she just got it placed). She said that it’s a dress she still feels beautiful in because it covers the proof of her IV lines and port. It makes me feel even more that this is the perfect bridesmaid dress.
HOWEVER: Susan LOST it when she heard. She told me how Haley should step down as to not ruin my wedding, that she is trying to steal my day and attention, and that if she’s bald that it’ll ruin my pictures. Susan also mentioned that since Haley will be in treatment, that we won't be able to do a “true bachelorette party” because she can’t drink.
We weren’t going to do a bach parties anyway since my fiancé and I are homebodies and hosting Thanksgiving at our new house 2 days before the actual wedding. My fiancé thinks Susan needs to be removed from the wedding.
He went as far as to talk to my parents about it since they purchased her plane tickets and she’ll be staying with them. My dad agrees with my fiancé, my mom is leaving it up to me.
I don’t want any more drama than there already is. I don’t want to kick her out and then have her make Thanksgiving and our wedding miserable. My parents are in a weird place because Susan has a daughter and its not fair to the grandkid if Susan acts up and gets removed from things.
Fiancé’s brother is the groomsman and he said he’s fine with “stepping down” if I choose to uninvite my sister. So I feel like I have everyone’s support. My niece, Susan’s daughter, is also our flower girl. AITA if I uninvite my sister and drop her from my wedding party?
Bright_Chef_1926 said:
Your sister is too much to handle. If my best friend won't be there for my wedding, I ll get very upset. I am always a lot closer to my best friend than my own sister. NTA. With a character like that, no wonder your sister is no longer married.
Blixburks said:
Oy your sister is a headache and a half! I probably wouldn't kick her out because if you do then she'll be an even bigger pain and make a whole fuss about it at the reception. I hope the wedding is fab and that Haley's treatment works well and she gets better soon!
Jsmith2127 said:
NTA to be honest I'm surprised you didn't think of kicking her out, much sooner. I would have been done, after tge wedding dress appointment, if not before with her complaining about the flowers. I probably wouldn't even let her come as a guest.
TBH she sounds jealous, maybe that she wasn't chosen to be MOH , over Haley, from the digs about her tattoos, to the saying that she should have dropped out. It sounds like she wanted to make you think that having her as the MOH would take the focus off if you, or ruin your wedding, so tgat you would have a vacant MOH spot.
Purple_Gift_5746 said:
First, you are a beautiful friend. I am in tears reading how you are all willing to support her. She is so lucky to have you. You are absolutely right about the pictures, it's about her being there not how the pictures will look. Honestly, they will look full of love. Secondly, your sister is the one making your day about herself.
She is negative and will continue to ruin the day. Everyone is ok with her being kicked out because she needs to be. Also, be prepared for her to not allow her daughter to be the flower girl. She will punish you for it.
She may also not attend Thanksgiving when your parents back your decision. You need to do what is best for you. She really does not need to bring her negativity around your friend, the stress is not good for her recovery. Good luck and I wish your friend all the best.
PuddleLilacAgain said:
This is a minor point compared to the other stuff, but it jumped out at me: "Susan also mentioned that since Haley will be in treatment, that we won't be able to do a “true bachelorette party” because she can’t drink." I guess we can tell what Susan's priorities are.
Live_Western_1389 said:
You need to call Susan and have a “come to Jesus” conversation with her before the wedding, and let her know that she has been a pain in the ass during the wedding planning process. And she’s seemed to focus a lot of her complaining onto Haley.
Tell her that you don’t care if Haley has to be pushed down the aisle in a wheelchair, it is important to you that she’s there. And she better not say one negative thing to Haley about her hair, her tattoos, her dress or anything else on your wedding day, or you will make sure everyone there has an extra “show” to remember.
I know a lot of people mentioned me sticking up for myself against my sister– Trust me, I do. There have been many times where my mom has called me to get my side after Susan has complained to her. Mom love to say “you are grown, I don’t need to parent you anymore..."
My favorite lines to my sister have been “that’ll be great for YOUR next wedding, but that’s not my taste," “then don’t come to the wedding”, and “deposits are already down, so your opinion doesn’t matter” There have been many a time that I ignore her or am passive aggressive.
Dad and fiancé bond over pettiness, Mom and I are recovering people pleasers. From the beginning, I put passwords with my vendors out of fear and retaliation. The first vendor actually required a password.
I do want to give some context to mine/Susan’s family dynamic. I’m the oldest of 6 spanned over 16 years, all same parents (traditional Italian Catholic). There was no “favoritism” given to any of us, we all had the same chances.
We were told that college, houses, and weddings would need to be paid for ourselves. We were taught from an early age that we needed to earn what we had, but that we would always have a roof over our heads and food in our stomachs with Mom & Dad, we would always be loved, and we would always have each other.
Susan and I were best friends growing up. Susan married Ex BIL at 19, they were high school sweethearts. Ex BIL (then 21) and my long term bf (Duke, then 22) were best friends and joined the military together. My bf was Best Man and I was a bridesmaid (1 of 7 btw), not MOH.
Ex BIL’s parents did help them pay for the wedding. They only had to pay for the wedding cake. My parents scraped together enough to pay for her dress and I remember her (Susan) crying gratefully when my mom told her that they were going to do that.
The total cost for me to be her bridesmaid was about $1,000 between dress, shoes, accessories, makeup, hair, and nails. I didn’t go to the bachelorette party because I had to work, but Susan was okay with that because most of us were in college or entering college and only a couple girls could go anyway.
She had bluebell flowers and sunflowers (so light blue and yellow in June. Not close to my moody burgundy, forest green, and gold colors in late November), again, my flowers will be roses and sunflowers.
After her wedding, she was still friends with all of the women who were in her wedding because she was actually fairly relaxed as a bride. Within the next year after her wedding, Duke proposed to me (on my 22nd b-day), a month later he was hit by a drunk driver and was in a coma for a couple weeks before passing away.
My BIL was beside himself from losing his best friend and military brother, I was wrecked and broken, and my sister was also going through a miscarriage that only our mom knew about (she found out she was pregnant because she was miscarrying and Duke was in a coma at that time).
This was what lead to their divorce and honestly turned my sister sour. I know a lot of the friends that were in her wedding tried helping, but she pushed them away. I also didn’t want anyone close to me, but Haley, my best friend since high school, literally saved my life. She and I were roommates at the time and this girl would literally drag me into the shower to bathe me.
She would force me to eat. She slept in bed with me so I wasn’t alone and held me when I had night terrors. She went and collected my school work and notes from friends in class. She held me when I sobbed, yelled at God, and was the literal rock that held me to this Earth when it felt like it was falling apart. She also covered the rent during that time since I couldn't human, much less work. I did pay her back.
Haley also encouraged Susan and I to go to a therapy session about 6 months before Susan’s divorce. In therapy, Susan explained that Duke was also her friend so it was her loss as well, plus she was losing a baby.
She hated that BIL and I got more “sympathy” over Duke’s death than she did over her miscarriage. She felt that her pain was just as heavy and that both me and BIL were not as accepting of her grief as our own.
While I did try to understand her viewpoint, I did tell her that I needed more time to cope with my grief. The therapist was really more of a mediator and even said that we both personally needed to grieve and heal before expecting anything from one another, especially an apology.
Susan had the same issue with BIL and I know he blew up at her that he’d not only lost his best friend, but also his first child. This was the catalyst for their divorce. I don’t know why BIL tried again with her, which was what resulted in my niece. BIL is still military and based in FL, so that’s where they were and are still are living.
I focused on school, my career, and myself the rest of my 20’s. I didn’t date for fear of growing close to someone else I might lose. After Susan’s divorce I did apologize for my part in not being there as a sister when she miscarried and she apologized for her part in not allowing me to properly grieve Duke.
Over these years, Susan and I have tried to bond and grow as sisters. I was the first person Susan told she was pregnant because she was scared, I helped her tell Mom & Dad, I was there when my niece was born and stayed a couple days to help until Mom could come down.
She’s come up for my graduation and birthday parties and I helped her move into her house. This is a sisterhood we are trying to build long distance. My fiance and I have been friends for years (met in college I was 27 working on my masters) and I would bring him around as a friend.
Everyone in my family, Susan included, told me to try a relationship with him to get “back into dating”. My brothers knew that Fiance had a thing for me, so they were more like wingmen. That was less than 2 years ago and now we are here.
Susan IS currently in a relationship. They’ve been together for about a year. He does pharmaceutical sales or something, so he does well for himself. She lets everyone know that her bf makes more than my fiancé (who was making about $10k less than her BF...working 30 hrs as a physical therapist as he finished his doctorate). Susan & her BF did come to fiancé’s graduation party in May.
Hope that gives important context. She hasn’t been a horrible, attention hogging person her whole life. She is also a smart, beautiful woman, great career in veterinary medicine, owns her 3 bedroom home in gated community, etc. You could very easily say that she is more well off than I am based on outward appearances.
Fiancés SIL (brother’s wife) picked up the dresses and brought them to me (she also wanted to see me in my dress since she couldn’t make it). She’d seen the photos of the bridesmaid dress and loved the style. SIL asked if she could get the same dress, but in a different color for her to wear for the wedding.
I “jokingly” asked her what size she was and that she could have Susan’s dress because I bought them anyway and it’s not my size. Another update coming because I know you’ll want to know how the wedding goes. It will be a few weeks for that.
This weekend was a busy one! I received multiple fun phone calls from my vendors, sharing fun stories about someone pretending to be me. First, it was the bridal dress shop...we have had the dresses for over 10 days already. My impersonator called to cancel my dress order.
The bridal shop owner told me “I hope you don’t mind, but I’ve been doing this long enough, I have fun with these kinds of people." She said she opened our account and saw that we had a note on our account for a passcode and that our order had been picked up (I had called to have future SIL pick up), so she knew it wasn’t me.
Bridal shop asked her if she wanted to return the whole order or just wedding dress, she said “full order”. Then she said “okay, I completed that, you should see the receipt for the cancellation in a moment and refund in the next few days. The impersonator loses it, saying “uh actually, I need to change that email address”, clearly she didn’t think that there would be a paper trail of what she had done.
She told her she couldn’t change the email address, but she could forward to the new address. Apparently the impersonator hung up on her. Then she called me to send an alert.
The bridal shop recommended that I check with my other vendors to see if they did the same with them. Like I mentioned, we had a password with all our vendors, so I sent out a blanket email to everyone, letting them know that someone was trying to cancel our reservations but we were still on for our wedding.
I talked with my brother (who just had a baby) to see how they were doing, if they had received our baby gift, and ended up talking with his wife, we will call her Mary, about Susan and the wedding drama. She told me that Susan called and accused them of “stealing” her baby name...
...but they named him after both their dads (her dad has early onset dementia). Their new baby has Mary’s Dad’s name to honor her dad and also because they share a birthday.
Mary tells me she wants my brother here for the wedding to show his support. I was so touched that she was willing to allow him to travel when they have 3 little ones at home, but she also said “You deserve to have your brother there. You’ll only get married once and this is my third kid.
My mom and dad will be here to help,”. She also admitted it was for selfish reasons because she wants my brother to have a front row seat to the inevitable explosion and fill her in.
My brother also allowed me to vent and mentioned that Susan was trying to talk our youngest brother into changing majors and moving closer to her. So she’s just being evil to everyone.
Fiancé and I had a meeting with the caterer & Hotel event coordinator to confirm where we were on numbers, especially with my brother now being able to make it. It was really important to fiancé and I that we have enough food for our reception dinner to feed the wait staff, bartenders, and our other vendors in attendance...
(We are doing 2 hours of small bites with a cash bar- mostly because we are worried about guests getting too drunk, (cough Susan, cough) before the reception “dinner” at 2pm which will have an open bar). We chose this because it’s an Italian wedding and likely to go for a while.
The caterer let me know they got a voicemail to cancel. She had ignored it because we had already scheduled a meeting. The person trying to change things didn’t have the correct information to cancel anything and the food, drink, & alcohol vendors were technically under our contract with the hotel, so we would have to submit the cancellation with the Event coordinator directly.
Of course, I double checked about our room blocks and she assured me they were safe too. Seriously, the stress of the upcoming wedding is a lot, but we have an awesome team working on it and having my back. I also secured my brother a room at the hotel since he will be flying in on Friday and join the guys for bowling bachelor party.
I also got a call from my Ex BIL. He wanted to know if I was actually getting married. He told me that Susan has faked family events before in order to keep niece from him. I let him know, yes, I was actually getting married and that I was sorry for not keeping in contact post his divorce and after niece was born.
He admitted it was on him too, that it was hard to know what to say or feel towards me after Duke’s accident and passing, then he and Susan divorced...then he knocked her up a couple years later...We were in a very weird spot in our friendship through all these years. We ended up catching up for almost 3 hours.
Parts of the call we actually had each other on speaker so that fiancé and Ex BIL’s wife of 2 years could comment and we could all laugh. It was like we had always been friends.
Before everyone asks: Susan is coming into town this Saturday. Her behavior leading up to the wedding will determine if she will be asked to not attend. I do have a backup bridesmaid.
My parents are completely on board with what I choose to do. They think I am giving a lot of grace (fiancé and I are actually moving in the shadows). Fiancé and my brothers are in a group chat so they are all pretty much aware of the Susan drama and are ready to act to protect our special day. Apparently my brothers say that I’m the “favorite sister” which honestly warms my heart.
Chemo is whooping Haley’s butt. She did try to step down and I asked her what I could do to make it easier on her. If she needs a wheelchair, stool, whatever I will make it happen. I told her I just want her beside me when I get married.
I added the night before the wedding to her hotel reservation so that she can sleep in as much as possible beforehand. We will do her makeup last and the makeup artist is willing to do it at the church (makeup artist is a friend and will be attending the reception).
Haley cried and told me that she doesn’t want my day to be less than perfect. I reminded her that if she wasn’t there, it wouldn’t be perfect, and I just wanted her there as much as she could be, even if it was just the ceremony. We are going to make things tentative, based on how Haley feels the day of.
It is a Catholic wedding, so she will be able to sit throughout the ceremony/Mass. Fiancé and I talked about being slightly untraditional change and have his Best Man stand with Haley to help/support her as needed on my side and bridesmaid/groomsman stand on his side.
We will test it out at the rehearsal– Haley has been reminded that she doesn’t need to attend the rehearsal if she doesn’t feel up to it. We did shorten the hem of the dress so she can wear flat soled shoes instead of heels.
If anyone has any suggestions on what could help Haley, that would be SOOO appreciated. She is starting medical marijuana gummies to help with her side effects. Note: I have 4 brothers, all of whom will be there, there are 4 groomsmen.
(1 is Fiance's brother, rest are good friends). Reception is at a hotel and they hire security for events. My Niece is IN our wedding, which is why Susan hasn't been formally uninvited AND we do have a plan as a family to ensure everything goes great. Next update I will likely be married!
First, I want to note that I had one of my brothers (in cybersecurity) look into how Susan knew all my vendors considering that the bridal shop, church, and hotel reception should have been the only info that she was privy to (bridal dress shopping and invitation).
Brother found that someone with an IP address located in FL accessed my inbox and copied/downloaded the “wedding info” spreadsheet. I do want to note that it was likely from me using Susan’s laptop when I visited her, so she just got lucky that she could login to my email.
ALSO, we luckily had all contracts for signatures sent to fiancé’s brother (he’s an attorney) and fiancé’s inboxes, so Susan didn’t have that information in my inbox. Brother was able to log me out of all devices and had me reset my password. Just some additional vendor drama that was requested:
Make up artist, call her Bre, is my friend and is invited to the wedding (I would NOT let her give us a discount for her services). Because of our friendship, she reached out to Haley and a couple other bridesmaids that are in our circle to ask them about it. Bre said how weird it was that she got a call and a voicemail left when she knows I would have text her if something was changing.
This was also where I asked if she would be willing to do Haley last and at the church, which she was completely on board with. Florist reached out to my MIL (old friends, Florist owns the company and was handling order personally).
Since Sunflowers are difficult to get in November and we had enough time, we went with silk flowers. Pricing was going to be about the same. Florist got a call from “Me” to change the location of the church and reception.
Because I wasn’t the one handling this (MIL was due to friendship & help out), the florist reached out to MIL to clear things up. Nothing was updated because NONE of the order was under my name, it’s under MIL’s...which is something I, the bride, obviously knows.
Wedding baker responded to my blanket email. She let me know that the bakery received a call to cancel our wedding cake, she was okay with losing deposit, didn’t need a confirmation email, etc. One of the bakery assistants took the message and wrote a note since she, bakery owner, was on a delivery and they were pretty busy.
When she got the note she knew it was clearly wrong– we are not having a traditional wedding cake...we are having a multi-tier cupcake “cake” and dessert trays. We went this route since food will be buffet style and we wanted a tray of gluten free items for sensitives or intolerance.
We also had paid the rest of the invoice at the beginning of November, meaning we would have needed a refund. Then she went to send me an email and found MY email letting them know what was happening.
On Sunday, at church, the Priest confirmed he got my email and advised that nothing was canceled on their end. He advised: “You and your fiancé would have to come in here together and convince me that God didn’t design you two to be together."
There is a church event organizer, who I have met a couple times, but Dad sings in the choir, so my parents have been handling all the church stuff, just like MIL with florist. Photographer: She was honestly the only one who was a little spooked by my imposter. We are a HUGE package for her and it’s a late season wedding. For context, we knew that we would need multiple photographers from her company.
We wanted photos of both Ladies and Men getting ready in separate suites. Female photographer with us would also travel in limo to take bridal party to church (and take photos) as the Men’s photographer took photos of church. Photos throughout ceremony, photos after ceremony, photos of bride and groom arriving to reception, announcement of us being Mr & Mrs, reception, & dance photos.
We were also going to feed all photographers and assistants, which we ensured she knew and had in contract, but it was going to be a 10-12 hour photo day. Soooooo, a HUGE contract for her company that she thought she might be losing.
She still called me after my email to ensure we weren’t canceling. I could tell she was shaken. I did assure her that this was the reason we had placed a password with her for any changes or cancellations.
My mom doesn’t have our password to cancel anything (because honestly, she would be a bit upset at what we set it as. I will share what it was after the wedding). The DJ was through the hotel and the music list is protected in their system. Limo service was booked by fiancé and he took care of that, so it wasn’t on the list or anywhere in my inbox.
Hotel does have security for large events, especially those with open bar where there are minors in attendance. So that is the vendor drama. The vendors are being amazingly awesome, I was honestly worried that some would drop me as a client. Also, I pick up Susan and Niece from airport TOMORROW (Saturday)...petty is on the menu for Thanksgiving, don’t you worry.
I come with steaming hot tea of what happened leading up to my wedding. Get your cups ready, I’ll fill them all up (I have plenty to go around).
Also, I'M MARRIED! Yay
Important Info you’ll need:
-I didn’t formally uninvite Susan to my wedding. We wanted to decide if she could be there based on her actions (moving in the shadows)
-Susan had issues with us hosting at our new house (10 min from my parents). The before pictures are reallllllly bad, the overgrown bushes, trees, driveway will need to be redone, dirt & pet stained carpet, graffiti on the walls from an angry ex, the works.
We completely redid the kitchen, have vinyl hardwood throughout, paint on the walls, etc. Brother with 2 young boys (one who’s crawling) was unconcerned and knew the main areas of house would be repaired and safe. We tidied up the front and painted the house, which the neighbors have praised us for, so it looks completely different from photos.
-All my brothers and BIL knew what fiancé and I had planned, so they and their SO’s could back us up and be prepared (we are all in a group chat). Fiance also had groomsmen in on all the drama.
-We are not going on a honeymoon, we are taking a couple weeks off around Christmas & New Years to complete home improvements. We needed to allocate that money into our new home.
Okay, story time. Saturday before, 7 days to wedding: Susan and niece land here in Chicago (her BF had to work and didn’t come). I pick them up from the airport. Susan and I small talk in the car. I ask about ex BIL and she spends the 40 minute drive complaining about him (in front of Niece). We get to our Parents’ and Niece takes off her coat to show she’s wearing a “I’m a big sister shirt."
We are all shocked, but not super surprised by Susan. Parents ask her how far along she is and she says “about 7 weeks”. She did have a scan from “earlier that week” that she showed everyone. Mom mentioned to not say anything to the rest of the family, especially since it was so early in the pregnancy. Susan blew up at Mom for “bringing up her past miscarriage and opening that wound."
Fiancé and I exchange side eye because we have Petty plans and this works even more into them. Sunday, 6 Days to wedding: Susan kept checking her phone and then excusing herself saying she had morning sickness. She was either locked in her room at parents’ house or borrowed Dad’s car to visit with friends. She would leave Niece with my Parents.
I worked long hours on Monday and Tuesday, so, no contact with my sister. Wednesday, 3 days before wedding: Prepping food with Mom for Thanksgiving. I was at their house because we were doing a lot of baking. Susan is complaining that we haven’t had her try on her bridesmaids dress yet.
Mom assures her that we can do it Friday before the rehearsal, that we are focused on the holiday first. My fiancé is picking up family from the airport and getting those staying at our house, settled.
Susan decides that this is the perfect time to ask me about the cost of the wedding, reception, new house, honeymoon, and how we are affording it all. Mom called Susan out and told her that it was rude to ask, to which Susan turns on my mom and accuses her of “being unfair” because we were raised being told that our parents would likely not be able to help us with college or weddings.
Mom reminded her that they had paid for her wedding dress which was $2500 and also written them a check for $1,000. She also reminded her that Ex BIL’s parents paid for the rest of the wedding. I was aware my parents helped, but didn’t know dollar amounts.
Susan asked Mom how much she’d paid towards MY wedding. Spoiler, my parents have given us NO MONEY. Mom is a real estate agent and did find the house we bought, but we got it off market, so she didn’t even get commission.
I told Susan that both fiancé and I had been working extra to pay for the wedding ourselves and that there had been a few items that my In-Laws had helped us with, but we were paying for everything ourselves.
Susan decides to ask where we will be honeymooning and when we would be leaving. I explained that we decided to forgo a honeymoon and put all of that money into our new house.
Of course, Susan scoffs at this and comments “oh, right. Don’t need a honeymoon when you’re already pregnant,” I just looked at her like she was stupid because I’d been drinking some wine with my mom as we cooked. Mom told her that she was being rude and to apologize. Susan just started defending her words and actions.
I decided that this was a good reason to go back home and help fiancé settle the guests arriving at our house. Dad drove me home since I’d had some to drink and I think he wanted a reason to get away from Susan.
I started bawling in the car. I couldn’t take Susan’s abuse anymore and I was afraid of being labeled a bridezilla. Dad told me I could be as bitchy as I wanted towards Susan without being labeled a bridezilla because of how considerate I was of everyone else.
Dad was super supportive, he would have my back and even smooth things over if Mom got upset. He told me that he would explain everything to our family while I cleaned up my face from crying.
He also told me that he doesn't think she’s expecting, Susan just wanted to attempt to steal attention from the wedding, which he promised wouldn’t happen (Bros group chat).
Thanksgiving: Susan & Niece show up to my house with our parents. I asked her what she thought of the house. Susan mentions that “you can put lipstick on a pig” Dad and I exchanged a look, but I decided NOT to respond with a nasty comment back (I wanted to say the only pig was her).
Perfectly timed, my Niece excitedly screams and runs to HER Dad, my Ex BIL, shocking Susan because she didn’t know he was in town, much less at my house. She had also spent the 40 minute ride from the airport complaining about him and being pleased with herself that he would be in FL and couldn’t get Niece.
Ex BIL’s parents are from here too, so they could stay with family nearby if they didn’t want to stay with us. Fiancé paid their airfare and offered a hotel room for the night of the wedding for after reception. Then Ex BIL’s wife comes around the corner. Oh, he and his wife are expecting, she is 20 weeks along, so she was very much showing. :)
The look on Susan’s face was priceless. (Petty and Karma stew, this was it! CHEF’s KISS). I excitedly got to tell Susan that I’d invited them to Thanksgiving AND wedding so that Niece didn’t miss out on being my flower girl despite it being Ex BIL’s time. I THANKED her for giving my BIL my number so he could coordinate with me.
(She had actually given him my number to confirm my wedding so that she could prove legally that she had a right to take Niece out of the state). Go ahead Susan, announce your pregnancy at the wedding now...Susan angrily asked Mom if she knew about Ex BIL and Dad spoke up saying “It’s her house, she can invite whoever she wants."
So Susan pouted and had to awkwardly sit through Thanksgiving as everyone caught up with her Ex & we enjoyed each other’s company as a family. She also had to let her Ex have my niece per the court order (meaning that Susan won’t be in possession of Niece for Wedding or reception. Now she wouldn’t be able to hold her hostage when uninvited!).
Family glowed and commented how our new kitchen looked straight out of a magazine and I could see Susan squirm with discomfort with every compliment our new home got. We also gave a tour and talked about what our vision was for different areas and rooms (one will be my home office) and finishing the basement.
Susan left early because she wasn’t “feeling well”, so Dad dropped her off at their house, got niece’s suitcase for BIL, and returned to our evening. Friday 1 day before wedding: We did a light Spa day, massages, cleansing facials, mani pedi, etc.
Because Susan is “pregnant," the spa wouldn’t let her into the sauna, steam room, hot tub, etc (at least that was the reason I gave when I uninvited her). She didn’t argue about it. Mom told me that Susan had gone out with friends after being dropped off at their house the night before and that she was “so over her childish antics."
After the spa (it was 2pm), we all went back to my parents’ house to hang out for a couple hours and pick up Susan before the wedding rehearsal and dinner. Haley was waiting for us in my parents’ driveway, she had treatment earlier that day.
At this point, Susan had been defeated at every turn. My SIL and Susan are the same size and build, so we would have spare dresses on hand when I finally notified Susan of her demotion from the wedding. Mom thought it would be best if I told her at the rehearsal because she was “raised better than to start Heck in the church Sanctuary."
ANYWAY, Susan bombarded us in the entryway of Mom’s house demanding to try on her bridesmaid dress for alterations because “she couldn’t find it”. Mom told her that the dresses weren’t there. Susan responded “well, they aren’t at *MY* house, so where are they?” I did have a WTF moment realizing she had gone through my house.
I told her “you’re not in my wedding anymore, so it doesn’t matter”. I actually said it a lot nicer than I intended. She got in my face and started yelling. She said she felt like I was purposely leaving her out of things, blamed it on her being pregnant, and me being jealous.
She said I was selfish and purposely designed my wedding based on what she wanted to get back at her because I never got to marry Duke. I was blamed for ruining her first marriage with my grief over his death, that my fiance was marrying me out of pity & because I made good money, and that I was a toxic b.
I let out the breath I was holding in and calmly asked “Are you done?”.
I kid you not, our mother took 2 steps back and motioned for the other women to do the same (we all know the mom arm safety car trick, she did that).
If I'm the AH, I own it: I backhanded her so hard across her face the crack echoed through the house. There was dead silence and no one moved to help Susan who stumbled backwards. Then I started screaming at her.
I told her that a heartless little sister won’t ruin the best day of my life. I told her she was out of the wedding because of HER condescending words and actions. I asked her if the pregnancy was even real or her BF’s and when she looked at me shocked, I asked her why she was so quiet all of a sudden.
I berated her for all of the hurtful things she said about Haley, about my wedding, and how self centered she was. I told her I would maintain my relationship with my niece through my ex BIL because she, Susan, was no sister of mine and could rot in heck.
Then I stormed out the front door, followed by Haley, MIL, & SIL. Haley drove me home. My MIL and SIL (upgraded to bridesmaid) followed us to my house and tended to my injury with ice. MIL ensured fiancé was made aware, told him he would see us at the rehearsal, and he invited us ladies to dinner and their bachelor bowling night.
I wasn't sure if I needed the ER for my hand so we declined bowling. (I also slapped her with my right hand and am right handed, so I wouldn’t have been able to participate, but hey, I saved my wedding band hand!)
I feel that it needs to be said that my MIL is like a second mom and has been an amazing ear and voice of reason through all of this. She and Mom text often too, so she was aware of the Susan drama.
My mom text me “I’m proud of you” shortly after I left, Mom had my back. Dad, who was with the guys, laughed, shrugged, and said “about time someone knocked some sense into her." (Spoiler, it didn’t).
Rehearsal was uneventful, Mom and Susan were absent. Fiancé looked at my hand (again, he’s a physical therapist) and he advised that since there was no localized swelling or pain I probably just hurt it from the impact, but use my judgment if I wanted to go to the ER. My brother (Mary’s husband) was willing to take me to the ER if I wanted to. I just wanted dinner and bed because I was emotionally exhausted.
Haley didn’t go to the rehearsal, she went to the hotel (she joined us for dinner at the hotel, in her PJ's which I was a little jelly about b/c she looked so cozy). We had decided I would stay in her hotel suite which is also where we were having our makeup done the next morning.
Dad also decided to stay with the guys overnight because he didn’t want to go back to his house and deal with Susan. We are guessing that Susan went snooping for the dresses at my house during Thanksgiving because she hadn’t found them at our Parents’.
Because there was so much construction happening at my house, my SIL held on to the dresses after picking them up and kept them at her house. We planned to have MIL bring them before SIL was added to bridal party. Our outdoor cameras didn’t show Susan coming to my house in the days leading up to this blowup.
Dad staying at the hotel important to the day of the wedding. There was drama. I’m still getting wedding perspectives from guests, so I’ll update that in a couple days. I already know the wedding drama will probably be 2 parts because it's a LOT. Hope you enjoyed this!
I did go get my hand checked yesterday (Monday 12/02). I have a fracture in the bone of my middle finger of the back of my right hand...poetic? I think, Yes. Hubby reminded me that where you have broken your bone, it heals and becomes stronger in that area, so I’m dedicating that middle finger to my sister.
Fracturing me and making me stronger <3. Hubby is helping me get this typed up since “speak to text “is my friend currently because my hand hurts and I’m in a brace.
He also thinks that it would be good to give everyone my perspective of the days events. We did type up what all happened, but he thinks it’s important context to know how “untouched” I was by Susan’s actions on my wedding day.
Wedding Day: Bride’s perspective (I’ll drop one each day. Wedding will be 2 parts): This is a tear jerker, so you have been warned. Wedding day: Make up & Hair started at 4am (9:30 am wedding) and cocktail hour started at 12 noon, Dinner served at 2pm until late because: Italian wedding.
Haley and I had dinner with everyone the night before in the hotel restaurant and retired to her hotel room. We grabbed ice on the way because my hand was throbbing again. At this point, it was about 7pm and I wanted to sleep. Haley and I stayed up a bit talking while my painkillers kicked in and iced my hand. Our butts were passed out by 8pm.
3:45am, my alarm went off so I could get in the shower and prepare for my wedding (normal bride stuff). When I got out of the shower, MIL & Mom were there (Haley had given MIL one of the hotel keys) and let hair/make up in to start setting up in the living area.
We had gotten Haley a suite, so there was a living room area with kitchenette and the bedroom had a door. Like a one bedroom apartment kind of set up. This way Haley could sleep in and multiple people could be getting hair & makeup done.
MIL had brought some muffins, fruit, and other breakfast items so that we could eat while everything is happening. I took more pain meds since washing my hair had aggravated my injured hand. I won’t lie, I had butterflies.
SIL and other bridesmaids show up at around 5am with photographers. Moms’ make up is done, my make up was being done, hair was being completed, we were on schedule. Bre, friend make up artist did cover the bruise on the back of my hand.
I told her the story of the week and she about died laughing. Haley woke up and joined us around 7am. There was time to get her hair done and make up completed at the hotel, but Bre was still going with us to church for touch ups.
Tear jerk warning: My mom helped get me dressed. We were alone in the bedroom of the suite (with photographer) and as my mom buttoned my dress she told me that she was honored to get to be the first one to ever dress me as a baby, and now, dress me as a woman, a bride.
We laughed and cried, remembering moments along the way that had lead us to this moment. I won’t go into the stories because this was such a delicate and intimate conversation between a mom and daughter.
I know I noted in an earlier post, but my mom sews and is amazing at it, so she showed me where she had hemmed my dress and stitched “Momma loves you, baby girl” in blue. I had gone back and forth on if I wanted both my parents to walk me down the aisle, so this was her way of walking me down the aisle and also being my something blue.
The church aisles are too narrow for both of them to give me away. So excited for Black and Whites of these photos with my Mom. My mom got to lead me to the other women, who immediately gushed. Everyone was beautiful and exactly who I wanted to be there. It was perfect.
In the Bridal room at the church, we did the “something old, something new, something borrowed” tradition. Mom showed the women the hem of the dress with blue. My Niece had joined us at this point, no Susan.
MIL gave me a family heirloom hair piece that secured my veil to be our something old (and she put it in). Haley gave me the something new: a simple gold bracelet with intertwined hearts. And what was supposed to be Susan’s contribution, but my Niece got to present, were the borrowed set of pearls of Mom’s that had been given on her wedding day (Susan & all SIL’s had borrowed them for their weddings).
Shortly before the ceremony, Bre was fixing my eye makeup, Mom told me one of my brothers had gotten a veil for our Niece and asked if I was okay with her wearing it, of course I was! (this will be important later).
We are ready to start wedding, Dad comes in to get Mom and immediately starts crying when he saw me. He isn’t a super emotional guy, but he said it took me back to his wedding with my Mom, but now it was his little girl (I take the most after my mom).
Wedding Ceremony starts. Hubby cried as I walked down the aisle. Haley stood strong beside me. She would have the other bridesmaids fix things (like my veil, dress train, etc.) when needed. She was adamant that she would make it through the day.
After the ceremony, we did pictures with our families and bridal party. Niece wanted to get to the hotel pool before reception, so we ensured all photos with her were taken so she could go with Ex BIL and have fun. The rest of the bridal party left for the cocktail hour ahead of myself and Hubby so that we could get our photos together.
Everything was perfect. There was no drama. I married my soulmate. We got into our limo to take us to our reception. The photographer got in the front seat with the driver so Hubby and I could be finally alone since being married.
I also let out the big fart I had been holding in and Hubby laughed saying something along the lines of “why didn’t you let that one rip at the objection part of our ceremony?” I responded with "We didn't have Susan there to upstage during that part," but in my opinion, that would’ve been an amazing addition if I had let one rip during the ceremony.
Hubby looked at my hand and I took more painkillers in the car (my dress had pockets, which excited everyone I showed). I asked him about bowling the night before and showed him the different “borrowed, blue, old, & new” that I had been presented with.
Hubby asked me if the day had been as I dreamed and wished so far and I expressed that the fact there was ZERO drama made it better than I could have imagined. I did tell him that SIL (his brother’s wife) was bringing spare dresses in the event that Susan showed and was dressed inappropriately.
He asked me if I thought it was a good idea to even allow her at the reception and I boldly and confidently said “after slapping that much sense into her, I doubt she’ll come back for seconds”...again, I was wrong.
We stopped for a little bit and could hear our driver talking to someone (who I assumed was someone from the hotel to coordinate our entrance). But it was not. Ahh, how wrong I was. Wedding Day and what ACTUALLY happened while I was in pre-wedding bliss.