'AITA for kicking my sister out of my house for telling my husband he's so lucky to be rich?'

She said she hoped so, but she wouldn't have the same kind of money he does. He told her we did nothing fancy there (which is 100% true). My parents wanted to know when they were thinking of moving in together. Things were going fine. Then my sister out of nowhere said to my husband the least he could do was offer them the money for the weekend away since he could afford it.

I shut her down and said she wasn't entitled to other people paying for her trips with her boyfriend. My sister responded that he could afford to send them for a month if he wanted to. My husband told her that was a big ask and she snapped at him and said he had no idea how lucky he was to be rich because she'd give anything to have that kind of money.