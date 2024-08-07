Bride kicks adopted sister out of her wedding for not following the color scheme. AITA?

Alive_Baker8802
When I 25F was 9, my parents adopted my sister “Jen” who was 7 at the time. Jen was thin and fearful due to being neglected. We did everything to make her feel loved. We bought her lots of toys.
Everything Jen wanted, she got. When my parents asked me to move to the smaller bedroom so Jen could have my room, I was happy to. When they asked if I would let Jen pick the decorations and cake for my upcoming birthday, I agreed. I was so happy to have a sister, and I understood why my parents gave her special treatment.
Only the treatment didn’t stop. For years, every trip we went on, we had to do what Jen wanted to do. We had to eat where she wanted to eat. And she got to plan all MY birthday parties.
If she didn’t get what she wanted, she threw a tantrum. I still felt loved and cared for by my parents–they drove me to practices, bought me things, cooked meals for me, spent quality time and gave me advice, but I was always second to Jen.
As I got older, I did anything I could to leave the house. I got my first job when I was 12. I vacationed with friends instead of family. I played three different sports and did band. I took my driver’s test the DAY I turned 16 and bought a car the day after. I went to college on the other side of the country.
Now that I make good money, I do things I missed as a child. I take fancy vacations and throw elaborate parties as I please. My wedding was no exception. My fiancée “Kip” and I wanted everything to be perfect.
We thought it would be fun to have a color scheme. My favorite color is yellow, and his is blue, so my guests would wear yellow, his would wear blue, and mutual friends would wear green. I picked out a dress with green embroidered details, and he picked a boutonniere with green flowers.
When Jen found out about this, she was mad. I didn’t know this, but she hates yellow and it “washes her out.” She told me under no circumstances would she wear yellow. I shrugged and said that was fine–I would just kick her out if she did not wear yellow.
There was no further discussion, but on my wedding day Jen came in a purple dress. I told her to leave immediately. The color scheme was perfect and she ruined it. Jen refused to leave until I threatened to call security.
The rest of the wedding went smoothly, but afterwards my parents were furious with me for kicking Jen out. I told them that I warned her she would be kicked out if she didn’t follow the color scheme, but they said they all thought it was a joke.
They said it was cruel of me to kick my sister out over something so trivial. I told them this was MY wedding that I threw without their support, so I can kick out whoever I want to.
Kip came rushing to defend me and even told my parents they should be ashamed of how they treated me, but over the past few days, a lot of people I’ve talked to–grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends, have been mixed. Some say they wouldn’t have even invited Jen if they were me, while others think I should have let it slide. AITA?
Edit: (contest mode is over and I can finally edit) I want to make a few things clear. 1-I figured people would assume this, but I did NOT ask my guests to dress head to toe in their assigned color.
I completely understand that people might not have yellow formalwear laying around. I said to dress in only neutral colors and/or your assigned color, so someone could wear a black dress and yellow jewelry, a blacks suit and a yellow tie, etc, but no colors outside neutral or your assigned color.
3-I invited Jen because she is family, and I honestly thought she was more mature than this. I did not know she hated the color yellow when I chose the color scheme.
saintandvillian
NTA. The question here isn’t whether or not a color scheme is stupid. It very well could be but it’s also becoming the norm. And frankly, if you don’t like it, you don’t have to attend the event.
But what you don’t get to do is say a color scheme is stupid so I’ll make up my own rules and force the couple being married to let me in. Jen was stupid here. OP, you did the right thing in kicking her out.
Her feelings, that she can dictate the rules for your wedding, aren’t any worse than you having those rules in place. In short, forget Jen, she got what she wanted in the end.
FeuerroteZora
To me it's also very telling that Jen is apparently the ONLY guest who had trouble with the color scheme. If everyone else managed to do it then it wasn't that difficult.
Stormy111161
NTA. I have been to weddings where the bride and groom wanted a color scheme. To date I have not known of anyone who had such a problem that they showed up in a different color just for spite. Because make no mistake about it, that is exactly why your sister showed up in purple, pure spite.
If the color yellow was really the problem, she could have asked to wear blue. Instead, she showed up in purple with the express intention of upstaging the bride and groom and causing a scene, knowing all the time that your parents would back her up. Your parents have been awful to you ever since your sister showed up. Time to call them and your sister out for their obnoxious behavior and blatant favoritism.
cwrightbrain
I'm not a fan of overly themed weddings with "what to wear" instructions, but on the other hand I have heard way worse. There are eighty-billion shades of yellow and blue, so its no big deal.
And really, if anyone had a serious objection to it, they just politely could bow out of it. That said, what your sister did was an obvious play at upstaging you, just like she always has done. NTA because you were standing up for yourself.
But, if you actually try to continue to maintain a relationship with her, be super-clear about your boundaries to her and your parents. She could continue to make waves especially now that she knows you'll stand up to her.
Crafty_Special_7052
Idk why there are so many YTAs because to me this is like the same as having a themed wedding and wanting everyone to dress up with you. Example I’ve know couples to have Star Wars themed weddings and have their guests also dress up. So if someone didn’t want to follow the theme then they shouldn’t go to the wedding. So NTA in my opinion.