'AITA for kicking my sister out of my wedding?' 'She made a joke about my husband’s appearance.'

She left the venue in tears, and the atmosphere shifted instantly. Some guests looked horrified, while others seemed supportive. I returned to Dan, who looked conflicted. He whispered, “I appreciate you standing up for me, but I think you overreacted. She didn’t mean any harm.” I felt a pang of guilt but justified it by thinking about all the times she’d made similar jokes in the past.

The rest of the night was a blur. I tried to enjoy our first dance and the cake cutting, but the tension loomed over us. My parents pulled me aside, clearly upset. They scolded me for making a scene on my wedding day, saying I embarrassed the family and ruined what should have been a joyful occasion. My dad said, “You should have just let it go. It was a joke!”