'AITA for kicking my wife out of bed for my son?'

He always ends up back in our bed. We asked the pediatrician who says this just happens sometimes and even suggested that it's likely due to his biological mom no longer being around.

Now, I have no problem with this, but my wife does. She never says anything in front of my son, but has brought up to me a few times that she finds it impossible to sleep with (in her words) "son starfished in the middle of the bed".

A week and a half ago, she waited until son fell asleep then grabbed a throw blanket and her pillow to go sleep on the couch. This is now her nightly routine. When I told her that this phase will pass and we just need to wait it out, she just sighed.