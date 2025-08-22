'AITA because a kid damaged a wall while I was supposed to watch him?' 'I never intervened.'

Eventually things escalated so much that the two kids were throwing things at each other in some sort of “dodgeball” match. At one point, Tyler threw a baseball as hard as he could at the other kid, which missed and dented the wall.

The parents heard this, and came into the living room screaming. They told me how it is all my fault that the wall is damaged, and that I should have looked after them better. Keep in mind, I did try to get the kids to stop by telling them, but I never intervened physically because I was afraid that the host family would get mad at me for that.

Now because of this incident, the host family is asking me to pay for the damages. Am I in the wrong for this? I feel like even if this wasn't really my responsibility to look after their kids, I still understand that I could have done a bit more to stop what happened. AITA?