Kindergarten teacher calls father 'selfish' for sending his sick child to school. AITA?

Now, here's something to know, A has divorced parents so one week she's with her mom and the other week she's with dad. This week, she's at her father's home. After getting my other students started on their work which maybe took 15 minutes, I went to check on her. She told me, she was still feeling very awful. I felt her head and she was completely burning up, like she shouldn't have came to school at all burning up.

Lucky, she was sitting at my desk, so I am the only person at risk of getting sick. I ended up calling her dad, and while the phone was ringing she confessed that two days ago, her father had taken her to the doctor and it was told that she had the flu. Now, I was very furious.