Landlord tells MIL to mind her own business, 'she hasn't talked to me since.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my mother in law to mind her own business?"

My wife (32F) and I (33F) have been married for five years. We’re both from Florida but moved to another state a year ago. We jointly own a house back in Florida, which we turned into a rental property and rents out to Hubert, a retiree who is in his 80s and is a very good tenant.

Hubert has no family or people taking care of him, he can move himself around and live on his own okay, but is pretty frail so whenever my wife and I travel back to Florida, which is pretty frequent, we usually check in on him, bring him meals, fix whatever he needs around the house, etc.