'AITA for not thinking it's my fault for 'tempting' my brother to burn my journal by locking my room?'

She immediately shifted the blame and asked me why I would keep my room locked and tempt him to come into it. I told her, "Why would you give him the key? This would never have happened if you hadn’t given him the key!" She just screamed at me and said I was immature and that "you are not old enough to understand." What should I do? AITA?

OP posted a quick update.

My mom came into my room an hour ago and "tried to make me understand," in her words. I told her that I am moving out as fast as I can from this hellhole and that she and her son can live here as long as they want.