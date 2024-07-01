'Last year, my BF quit his job without telling me. Now he refuses to look for another job.' UPDATED 4X

The next day, OP shared an update.

Wow, I didn’t expect this many comments. I can’t reply to everyone, but I did read all the comments and I really appreciate it. Many people have asked why him? Why I stay for years? What did I see in him? So I just want to answer it here.

We started off pretty normal. We split everything 50/50, and I had no problem with that. But throughout the years, he started showing his true self. I was in school and school was the most important thing to me at that point, so I invested all my time and energy into it. I was in a PhD program, so I had stipend (around 30k/yr), which was enough for myself but not for 2 people.