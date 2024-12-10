"AITA for keeping my late brother’s necklace for my son instead of giving it to my sister-in-law as I promised?"

A few years ago, my sister-in-law (F33) became very close to me (F25) after her husband (my brother) passed away. We bonded a lot, and during that time, I told her she could have my brother’s special necklace. He gave it to me when he got married, and I thought it would be a nice way to honor our connection. She was thrilled.

Fast forward to now: I just gave birth to a baby boy. I remembered my brother’s necklace that was made for boys, and I’ve realized how much it would mean to him to have it one day. He’s my own son, and it feels right that he should inherit something so meaningful from his own family line.