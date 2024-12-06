'AITA for refusing to give my late husband's belongings to my in laws?' UPDATED

- After the funeral, I already gave many of my husband's possessions to my in laws. What I kept were some clothes that reminded me of happy times, things with his handwriting on it, memories from trips, etc. I want to keep these. It's not like I will be lugging a huge amount of things to Paris.

I don't think it's unreasonable that I keep these. They're memories WE made, not with his parents.

- The ring is trickier... but it is the biggest reminder to me of the relationship we once had. It really breaks my heart to give it away.