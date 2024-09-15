'AITA for laughing at my crying ex husband and calling his suffering karma?'

Yesterday morning my ex husband showed up on my doorstep crying. I figured something pretty awful must have happened so I let him in, and got him a drink. He started going on and crying about how awful his life is. He apparently hates his two kids, one of them is disabled and maybe autistic and he has no money due to the kid being so expensive.

His wife yells at him all the time, she got fat after having kids and doesn’t want to lose the weight, she never [is intimate with him], he can never go anywhere anymore. He said that he wants a divorce from his new wife, and he regrets ever leaving me. He asked if I would take him back, and said he learned his lesson.