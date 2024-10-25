'AITA for laughing at my ex's mom and telling her how much child support I've been receiving?'

"AITA for laughing at my ex's mother and telling her how much child support I've been receiving?"

My ex and I parted ways a year ago. Ever since it happened, the communication with him and his family has been rocky. He was not interested in providing for our child (6) and I had to apply for child maintenance. He's in debt with them (circa $1.3k), and has only paid about $120 in total.

I've not been on good terms with his parents (Amongst other things, they asked me not to apply for child maintenance etc., as their boy cannot afford it, and so on, so you could say we're not the best of friends).

Here's where the problem started- they recently found out about quite a few concerts I'm planning to go to- yes I'd posted about it, but they have no access to my accounts, I don't know how exactly they found that info).