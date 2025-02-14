"AITA for laughing when I found out who my girlfriend left me for?"

I’m 19m, my ex is 19f, her ex boyfriend she went back to is 22m. I’ve been dating her casually for a couple months, and she told me the day before Valentine’s Day that she has been talking to somebody else and wanted to break up with me to be with him.

I asked who, and she said it was her ex. This made me involuntarily laugh because from what she told me + what I’ve heard from mutual friends that know him is a) he’s a diagnosed narcissist b) he is unemployed and lives off his parents and her when she was dating him c) he initially turned her down when she asked him out, asked out another girl, was rejected, and decided to date her.