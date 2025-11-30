'AITA for laughing about a pretend allergy?'

She scoffed and said, "I've always been allergic." Now the thing is, when I make my stuffing I like things to be well incorporated, and I always chop the mushrooms small after I sauté them.

So they're not actually apparent in the mix as mushrooms among the other ingredients. I burst out in a laugh and said, "Well, that's interesting, because you weren't allergic last year. And you weren't allergic the year before."

She asked me what I meant, and I told her I'd been making stuffing like this every year she's eaten it, and furthermore she's raved over it, and had zero allergic reaction. So maybe she's not allergic. Maybe she just thinks she doesn't like mushrooms.