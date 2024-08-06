'AITA for laughing at the name my sister chose for her baby?' UPDATED

For context, I (28F) attended a family dinner with my mom, dad and sister (26F) yesterday. My sister is due to give birth soon and decided this dinner would be the perfect time to announce the name she chose for her first child.
My sister has always been obssesed with aesthetics, her whole house is beige and rather depressing if im honest. The whole nursery she built for baby is beige and grey and will not accept colorful gifts for the baby. I can tell her husband hates it but he won't admit it.
Now here is the issue, I am very prone to laughing at inappropriate times. I am autistic and find it hard to filter what I say and my emotions, which can lead to me reacting to things in ways that can offend people. I didn't think this would cause issues, until she revealed the name of her baby
So, we are all done with our dinner, we are looking at my sister as announces her baby will be named...Brookleeigh-Willow Rose [Insert Surname, not including it for privacy]. Spelled EXACTLY like that.
And then I burst out laughing, and said "You cannot be serious." I am now banned from all family dinners. Is the name really that bad? Was I really a massive ahole?
Lego_Panda_Bear said:
Broccoli? She thinks it's a good idea to name her child Broccoli-Willow? I'm sorry but as a primary school teacher Brookleeigh sounds too close to Broccoli not to be made fun of. NTA.
stophittingthyself said:
ESH. The banning is weird, to disown you over this seems a big reaction. I'm guessing you're either exaggerating or this isn’t the first incident. You're more than old enough to notice that people don't like being laughed at and more than old enough to know that it doesn't get your point across (especially as you had a point! The name sounds like broccoli).
Learning techniques to help you stop blurting things out really should have been addressed when you were a kid, but it's not too late to take responsibility now you're an adult. Mindfulness techniques, pause and breathe, mental checklists, etc.
Aihaya07 said:
ESH, laughing was rude, your family banning you from all family dinners is an extreme overreaction, and your sister is 99% likely to be a bad parent (based on how you’ve described her).
omeomi24 said:
NTA - and I probably would have laughed, too. The poor child will spend its life explaining and respelling its name. Will probably end up being called "Brook" and your sister will end up fussing about that. Not sure why you are banned from family dinners - did other family think that was a "great name?"
knitlikeaboss said:
ESH. Laughing like that was obviously not ok, but your sister is also an asshole for not allowing color in her kid’s life (they need that stimulation for development!) and for naming her Broccoli.
otinanairebro said:
I'll go with NTA. You laughing wasn't nice and maybe you could apologize, but the name is not a good one. Also, your family banning you is quite the overreaction.
ootpwhenipoop said:
NTA. Don't give your kid a hilariously terrible name if you don't want people to laugh at it.
After writing this post I decided to call my sister and apologise, as when i wrote down what happened I did realize what a d--k move that was. I said I was sorry for laughing and I apologised for using my mental disability as an excuse and offered to treat her to lunch as an apology.
Understanably she was reluctant to forgive me, but she did which i am thankful for. She said she was hurt by my actions which I understood but was willing to look past it.
I knew posting this story on here would give me the slap in the face that I needed which I appreciate. And if anyones wondering, the name is staying. I didnt comment at all on it