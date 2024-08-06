'AITA for laughing at the name my sister chose for her baby?' UPDATED

So, we are all done with our dinner, we are looking at my sister as announces her baby will be named...Brookleeigh-Willow Rose [Insert Surname, not including it for privacy]. Spelled EXACTLY like that.

And then I burst out laughing, and said "You cannot be serious." I am now banned from all family dinners. Is the name really that bad? Was I really a massive ahole?

Broccoli? She thinks it's a good idea to name her child Broccoli-Willow? I'm sorry but as a primary school teacher Brookleeigh sounds too close to Broccoli not to be made fun of. NTA.

