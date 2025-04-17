'AITA for laughing at my ex and his new wife when they suggested changing my son's school?' UPDATED

I have a 10-year-old son Tyler with my ex. I have primary custody and he gets him on weekends. We had co-parented well so far. I am from Asia. Where private schools are only good mode of education. I decided not to marry till my son is gone to college. I am a banker, so I earn well for both of us and the CS I get, I put it in his savings . I also pay for his private school which cost a lot. But I can afford it.

My ex got married to Lyla last year and she brought two kids. One is ten and in same grade as my son. Second is eight. My son already feels his father has taken away there 1:1 by time with the other children. As most activities are group activities.

And he gives zero time to son alone. Step mom also try to parent him and he hates it.

Kids are cordial but don't see each other as siblings. So this weekend, my ex and his wife invited me to dinner. I went, and after dinner, they told kids to go to room to have discussion with me.