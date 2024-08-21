'AITA for laughing at my GF for sending an inappropriate text to her boss?' UPDATED

She started a new job about 6 months ago. She always talks about her boss, She has a good relationship with him and it the first great job she landed after leaving college.
We were getting drunk and I was almost asleep when she texted her boss that she wished he had been her dad. She then realized what she had done and shook me awake and showed me the text. I couldn't stop myself from laughing loudly. Her boss saw the text and texted back 'okay, thanks' and I saw that and I laughed again.
We went to sleep and she woke up and apologized to him. She is very upset with me and she is even more embarrassed now. She is mortified about what he will think of her if even her own girlfriend laughed at her and she said she hated how I reacted and it was not funny at all.
I feel really guilty because I know that her relationship with her dad is terrible and even if I was drunk I should have had the sense to not laugh like a child when she was showing me something like embarrassing.
asianingermany said:
NTA. You were both drunk. I think she just doesn't want to blame her drunk self for the embarrassment and it's just easier to redirect her anger towards your drunken reaction.
sweet_and_sour_101 said:
NTA. You found it to be immediately funny. Nothing wrong with reacting in your own way.
And saintkarmaa said:
NTA — She definitely mildly over-reacted. She didn’t mean to send the text and it was on a whim but it also wasn’t your fault that SHE sent the text. You were both intoxicated and both partook in justifiable actions whilst under the influence. I am very sorry her relationship with her dad is bad and I hope things got sorted with her boss!
I did apologize for laughing and she said it wasn't my fault and she was just embarrassed. She really didn't want to go back to work but forced herself to go to work. He did speak about it with her. He told her that she was a great employee and he liked her and told her to forget about it.
He also gave her some personal advice, He told her that he understand why she felt that way as he had bad relationship with his parents and he had often been happy when people didn't yell at him and treated him with a modicum of respect.
Told her that she needed to understand that people treating her with respect and basic decency was not an act of huge act of kindness or a favor she should be grateful for and it was very important for understand that when people don't do that it is usually their fault rather than something inherently lacking in her.
I think I love her boss now, She is so grateful and thankful when I do the most basic good girlfriend shit with her. She is surprised and happy when I don't yell when she fucks up or comfort her when she is sad. I have been telling her the same thing and so has her therapist and I think another person telling her that she deserves to be treated well will help her.