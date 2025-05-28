'AITA for laughing when my husband’s mom cried after I said I’d be naming my baby after my mom?'

Then go silent. Narcissists and their flying monkeys feed on attention. Don’t give them calories. Second, have a real conversation with your husband. This is the only opinion that truly matters here.

Make it clear: “This wasn’t about being disrespectful. It was about devotion. Your mom assumed she had a right to name our child and reacted like a martyr when she didn’t get her way. I didn’t laugh at her pain. I laughed at her entitlement.” That’s an important distinction, and one he needs to see clearly. If he doesn’t back you on this, that’s a bigger issue than his mother.