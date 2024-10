When she confronted Nat, Kelly was evicted because of Nat’s behavior. Now homeless, jobless, and broke, Kelly apologized, saying she would do anything to get back together.

I felt a sense of satisfaction and told her it was karma for choosing Nat over me. I asked her to leave, threatening to call the police if she didn’t. Kelly told mutual friends, and they think I was too harsh given her situation.

They suggest I apologize or even consider taking her back. Now, I’m conflicted. Should I apologize to keep the peace with my friends, or am I justified in not taking her back or apologizing? AITA?