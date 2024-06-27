'AITA for laughing at my little sister when she asked for help with something I have offered to teach her?'

She just wanted to drive around with her friends. She would always say "Why do I need to know how to do ABC when I can just pay someone to do it?" No matter how many times I offered to show her how to change the oil or swap a tire, she never took me up on it.

She has since purchased a newer car of her own and I've helped her with a couple basic repairs to avoid having to bring it into a shop. Each time I offered to show her what, how, and why I'm doing something, but she refused to even attempt to learn. She is very much a "girly-girl" and has zero interest in that sort of thing.