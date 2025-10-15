'AITA for laughing at my mom's BF over the birthday gift he gave her?'

So this happened a few years ago but this man (I'll call I'm Nick) still doesn't talk to me. I'm 25f and I was 23 at the time. I had my first job and my mom's birthday was just around the corner, so I decided to gift her something bigger than I've been able to buy all those past years.
She's always liked to sew and her sewing machine broke a few months back, so I went and found the perfect sewing machine. It had flowers on it and she loves flowers, seemed good quality, good reviews, etc. I orderer it and it would arrive the next day. Nick was at my house at the moment (he lives like 4h away by train, so he's not here often, maybe a few days every 2-3 months).
I had to go to work so I told Nick that the gift was arriving that day and I was looking around for a place to hide it. He noticed and told me that he's just going to hide it in a drawer. I told him that it would not fit, and then he asked me what did I buy. When I told him that it was a sewing machine, he started laughing.
He said that I don't know my mother, that a sewing machine was not appropriate for a birthday, since a birthday gift has to be something more thoughtful and meaningful. I got pissed since I'm really close with my mom, and I really think I know her more than anyone else. I just left. Her birthday comes, and she LOVES my gift.
She was thinking about buying a new sewing machine since hers was broken and she uses it pretty often, and she had her eye on the same exact model I bought. The next day I told her what Nick said, and she said that she knew, and they argued about it. That night we went out to have a drink with my brother, Nick and her friends.
At some point of the night, I asked my mom what Nick's gift was, and she told me that he gifted her lingerie. Yes, lingerie. Here's where I could be the AH. I started laughing, turned to Nick and told him "After that speech you gave me about sentimental value and not knowing my mother, you gave her lingerie!?" while still laughing.
I don't think anyone was paying much attention tho, they were drunk and having fun, but I think I still embarrassed him. He tried to make a point but I just couldn't stop laughing, so he eventually gave up. Up to this day, he still doesn't say a single word to me since then.
When my lovebird passed (he was 15 and I had him most of my life) Nick happened to be at my house. Not a single word about it. I know he doesn't care about birds, but he knows that my lovebird was damn important to the family, specially me and my brother.
Every time he comes, not a single hi either. Like an hour ago I went to the living room and Nick was there with my brother. My brother said hi and I said hi back to both of them. Nick just said "Hi SWEETHEART" to my dog, that was coming behind me.
Anyway, was I TA for laughing at him for his birthday gift to my mom?
ETA: They've been dating for 7 years now, 5 at the time.