'AITA for laughing and saying I told you so when my wife went back to work?'

I retired one year ago. As early as I possibly could. I'm loving it. More time with my wife. More time for my hobbies. More time for my grandkids. Loads more time for my dogs. You couldn't drag me back to work. I got paid really well so I topped up my retirement plan every year. I don't ever need to do anything again. I could just lay in bed and pay people to come by and roll me back and forth so I don't get bedsores.
My wife is one of those people who needs to be busy. She cannot handle just puttering around the house. She is also six years older than me. So she retired after forty years with the school board. Forty years as a teacher. She has a great pension as well. Added to my pension and savings she doesn't need to work either.
The day she retired I said she would not be able to handle doing just hobbies and hanging out with me and the dogs. We have three schnauzers. They are ill mannered brutes who we accidentally trained to attack besocked feet at command. She said that she had seen me being a layabout for six months and that she was also going to do it.
She got bored after three weeks and applied to return to work as a substitute. I figured a couple of days a month for some extra cash would be cool. Nope first job she took was taking over for a teacher going on maternity leave. Until this summer. So I laughed at her and said I told you so. I unfortunately made a fatal mistake.i said this while under a blanket watching TV.
She called me a dick and set my own dogs on me. Brutus, Maximus, and Trixie made short work of my socks and while I was fighting them off she stole my Scotch. I feel justified in saying I told you so because I have known her for forty years. I met her in church and she is the older sister of my best friend.
I knew she couldn't handle just relaxing. She is the hardest working and most dedicated person I know. She gives everything for her students. She has been district teacher of the year like three times. So I'm sitting here in the dark writing this with no socks and drool covered feet asking for judgement. Was I in the wrong?
localfern wrote:
Lol I hope my husband and I reach this level of married life one day 😂
OP responded:
Do not teach your dogs to steal socks.
Odd-Confustion1073 wrote:
No AHs here just sounds like standard marriage shenanigans to me.
OP responded:
She stole my Scotch. Heartless wench.
klutzy-contest-1640 wrote:
This made me smile. You sound like a lovely couple. Best check the dogs for woolly remnants between their teeth though…
OP responded:
I got the socks back. They aren't chewers just vicious thieves. But they were pretty drooly. Socks and dogs.
the_noi wrote:
Congrats on a cute life. also weirdly, thank you? For stopping when you could and not needing more than was required. That’s how life’s supposed to go. Enjoy your rest you earned it.
OP responded:
I trained lots of young men and women to do my job. They need the work more than I do.
chease86 wrote:
YTA its disgusting how you made those poor pups foght to get your socks! How COULD you just not give them up?! /s
In all seriousness though I'm glad I got to read this before going to work, its the little bit of silly happiness I needed to start the day!
OP responded:
They are my good socks.
swishcandot wrote:
Regardless of who's an AH or not, please do make sure you get out of the house and leave her alone from time to time. That was the hardest thing about my parents retiring. Dad is so bored until the boat is back in the water.
OP responded:
Me and the dogs are usually up to no good in the garage.
ukbakesalotofcakes wrote:
NTA but nobody likes a smug git, especially if they were right! Say sorry to your wife and spend the next few months retraining your dogs.
OP responded:
I'm going to train them to go after her couch blanket.
last-butterscotch-68 wrote:
YTA. Get out of here with your adorable dogs and healthy relationships. I hope your wife never stops setting your own dogs on your feet and you’re suck with her forever.
May your toes forever be soggy. No scotch for you.
liliette wrote:
ESH. You're inherently wrong because you told your wife, "I told you so." Have you met a woman yet that welcomes that phrase, needless to say your wife? However, your wife sought revenge in the most wicked of ways. She stole your hooch. She can't truly get between a man and his dogs (even if your socks are ravaged), but a man and his Scotch‽ That's across the line, pistols at dawn time!