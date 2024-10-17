Lawyer bans sister-in-law from family Christmas, 'I'll never forget the disrespect.' AITA?

"AITA for banning my sister-in-law for Christmas?"

I (35m) and my wife (39F) have been married 5 years now. I get along with her whole family except her younger sister. Her younger sister has always spoken bad about me since we started dating. Mostly I get the sense she thinks I am not good enough for her sister and I shouldn’t be trusted. Never have shown her anything to not be trusted but she feels that way regardless.

I’m a lawyer and a few years ago she was having some legal issues and needed advice. I told my wife that I am not giving her advice because first the type of legal advice she was seeking was not my specialty. Second I do not want to get involved with providing legal advice to family members that’s my personal boundary.