'AITA for laying down rules about my mother-in-law's influence in my household?'

She’s also a hoarder to the point that her house, her late parents’ house, and even our garages and porch got filled with her stuff. When we asked her to move it, she cried about how we were “pressuring her.”

She criticizes Garth constantly too. Like he used reward points to get some Pokémon cards and was happy about it. She told him he should’ve used it for a weed eater. I defended him and she stormed outside, hid in my garden for an hour, my kids Declan and Dylan were freaking out looking for her, and Garth’s 90yo grandpa just sat awkwardly on the couch.