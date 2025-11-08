'AITA For my reaction upon learning the details of my SIL's divorce settlement?'

His partner just saw her sister broken because she lost custody of her children, and would have to basically visit her own children from now on. Imagine if it's your children, it must feel heartbreaking every time you remember you need permission to see your children, wouldn't it? Would you care if the court's opinion was right.

That is not the time for those comments. His wife didn't need this, she needed a hug and reassurance things will work out. We're human in the end, we live by feelings. And when one of us is going through it, being insensitive to the source of our pain causes more pain. Even though the comments maybe sound logically!

RandomizedNameSystem