'AITA for overreacted to learning about the true fate of my little sister's remains?' PART 4-5

I don't know what my mother is going to do with the rest of her life without any of her kids. Guess what? I don't care. I know I said similarly before but I have even more support now.

I have had a lot of help to recognize that what she's pulling is manipulation, not love. That helps keep me on the right track. The loss of her aches, like when you pull a rotted tooth, but I'm allowing myself to feel that pain instead of trying to fix it or numb it.

She isn't the mother I want her to be. She isn't even the sort of person I would willingly want to be friends with. I don't allow myself to check her socials. I have her and her husband blocked everywhere I can. I changed the locks a while back.