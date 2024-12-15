'AITA for overreacted to learning about the true fate of my little sister's remains?' PART 1-3

So I guess the update is everything is as effed up as it has been since that stupid night with my mother. I do want to address the outpouring of support everyone here has given me. It has meant the world to me, and given me a place of stability and external perspective where my current life is far too close to provide that. Thank you all.

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's third update:

ElehcarTheFirst

I'm so sorry. Your mother is awful. And you're not going to get closure if you buy the plot from her. Because your mother is going to find other ways to torture you. You are not a bad child for wanting to cut off contact with her. If you were a bad child, you feel gleeful about doing it.