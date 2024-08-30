"AITA for leaving my autistic friend at Disney during a meltdown?"

I have/had a 30 year old autistic female friend who I went to Disney with one day. She is single and has no kids. I have a one year old. We drove separate cars to the park that day and from the moment we arrived, she started dictating what we would be doing and which rides we would go on first and when we would get food/drinks, etc.

This was fine until about 8 hours into the day when I suggested we go on a different ride than what she wanted. She told me it wasn’t in her plan and we needed to follow the plan. I’m annoyed at this point because I’m lugging around a one year old and trying to accommodate both of their needs.