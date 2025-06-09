'AITA if I leave my bf in the middle of the night when the plan was to sleep in late?'

Tonight I managed to doze a bit, until he moved and took the full bed, which never happens. I had no space left between him and the wall, so I got up. I probably could wake him up to ask him to scoot a bit... but I realised I could just go home. I would sleep better at home.

I guess I am tired of helping him with his back and drinking when he complains but does nothing to fix it. And I also am tired of sacrificing my sleep every time we see each other, despite having proposed multiple solutions...

WIBTA if I went home now, even though the plan was to sleep in late together?