'AITA if I leave my current job for dream one, knowing it could collapse a family's livelihood?'

I feel awful about potentially screwing over my old boss, but I can’t say the same for her son. He’s running the business into the ground, and I don’t want to go down with it. So, WIBTA if I leave my current job for my dream one, knowing this family’s livelihood might collapse?

This is a tough one. What do you think? AITA? This is what top commenters had to say:

dml91hokie said:

NTA. Think of it this way, if he found someone who said they could the job cheaper, would he keep you employed? You have more than paid back the investment that the previous owner put into you with the quality work you have done since the training. Do not let the opportunity you have been given get away.