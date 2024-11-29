'AITA for leaving my family without a turkey after my mom criticized my fiancée?'

As I mentioned, Julia has very little cooking experience, and told my mom she was worried about ruining the meal. My mom told her she should just try and that she’d have to learn to cook at some point.

Julia was stressed about making the turkey and also has been extraordinarily busy with work. Instead of cooking, we decided to pick up turkey from Whole Foods. Julia was exited that she could contribute and also didn’t have the stress of ruining the meal.

When we got to the house, my mom asked how Julia how she prepared the turkey. Julia said sheepishly that she’d purchased it from Whole Foods. My mom was furious. She said she trusted Julia to make the turkey and said that she prides herself on serving a home cooked meal to her guests.