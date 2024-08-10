"AITA for leaving home after my husband said I should cover all the costs of IVF?"

Sorry for any mistakes in advance, I have been married to my husband for 13 years. We've been trying for so long to have a child but haven't been able to do it. We've tried many methods and nothing worked. The mental toll would be a lot for us so we'd take some time before we try again.

A friend of mine suggested we try IVF and I told my husband. He agreed to the suggestion but the cost kind of had him hesitating. IVF sessions are costly Yes, but me and my husband have enough savings to afford them. I spoke to him again about it and he said he wasn't sure we should take this route.