'AITA if I leave my husband for having an emotional affair after I 'harassed' him to propose?'

My (30F) fiancé (37M) have been together 11 years and have 3 beautiful boys together. We met a decade ago, moved in together a few months later, which worked best for both of us as I was constantly driving back and forth which was a 3 hour round trip, and also found out we were expecting our first child together a few months later.
So yes, everything moved so fast in the beginning but it was one of those things that "when you know you've found your person" sort of thing.
A little back story, our oldest who is now 10, was born with a condition called "Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome", which means he was going to be born with only half a heart and would need 4 open heart surgeries before the age of 5. We found all that out when I was 20 weeks pregnant. On top of that, we were also told that he may have Trisomy 18 which is a type of down syndrome.
They told us that if he had that plus his heart problem, he would only live minutes to hours after being born. They weren't 100% sure if he had the Trisomy tho but one doctor in particular kept telling us that we should just "get rid of it" as we are still young and could always try again. We refused to go that route as there would always be a "what if" stuck in the back of our heads.
We asked what our options were and they told us that I could get something done that was called an Amniocentesis, which is where they put a HUGE needle in your belly, followed by an ultrasound to guide the needle where they would then pull fluid from the sac and that would allow them to confirm wether or not he has Trisomy 18. I agreed and we set a date.
Fast forward to that date, we went and got the test done. It was painful! They said it would be 10-12 seconds long but mine ended up being well over a minute! The baby kept putting his foot where they were trying to put the needle in the sac and they didn't want to poke the baby. It was horrible.
After that was all said and done, they told me that I could go into early labour but it would be within 7 days IF it was from the procedure. That was also one of the reasons why we didn't want to do this procedure at 21 weeks pregnant because if I did go into early labour, he wouldn't of survived either way. We waited until I was 33 weeks before doing the test.
And good thing we did BECAUSE I ended up going into early labour on day 6 after having the procedure done. THANKFULLY they called on day 5 and told us he was free of trisomy 18 and that he only had the heart condition.
To say we were thrilled and cried happy tears was an understatement!! Our oldest was born at 34+4 weeks old at 5lbs. He had his first open heart surgery at 4 days old. Fast forward to now, he has undergone 4 major open heart surgeries and tons of little operations.
Now, New Year's Eve about nine years ago, he took me out to our first restaurant we ever went for our first date and played "Marry me" by Train on the way home. When we got home, he proposed to me! I was over the moon! My mom was at my house watching our kiddo while we went out so she also got to see it happen!
I immediately called my grandma, who is now passed away, because she was like my second mom. She was so happy and squealing with excitement!
It is now nine years later and we still aren't married which is whatever. ALOT has happened since we got engaged. We ended up having our second boy, 2 months after my grandma passed away and also found out that if we hadn't taken him to the doctor when we did, he would of passed away over the weekend from heart failure.
So when he was 2 days old, we had a bomb dropped on us that HE WAS ALSO CARDIAC! So we were 3 hours away from home, no clothes except for what we are wearing and then told our baby was going to be admitted and will need open heart surgery.
Honestly, going through all that together, I figured nothing could possibly come between us. Now I do want to say that he did cheat on me while I was pregnant with our second child and I forgave him because alcohol was involved. As of a month ago now, just before Mother's Day, I caught him cheating through messages on an old phone of his that our oldest was using.
It was emotional cheating but I almost consider that worse than physically cheating. When I found the messages, it was very clear that lots had been erased. Not to mention that the messages to "her" were silenced so I would never see them if I was looking at his phone for any reason. I ended up confronting him the same evening I found out and he didn't deny it one bit.
He tried to downplay it and say it was completely innocent and what not but I wasn't having it. I was beyond heart broken as I had already forgiven him once, even tho the first time was physical. After a bit, we talked and talked and decided to try and work through it and take it day by day. After all, we have 3 boys together and I NEVER wanted my kids to grow up in a broken home.
WELL... during one of our talks, I brought up the fact that we still aren't married and I told him that I feel like we will never get married because he doesn't want to fully commit. He told me that at one point, we had both agreed that marriage was nothing more than a piece of paper and we call each other husband and wife already.
Yes I remember us saying that at some point but I didn't think that would mean we would never get married! So I then asked him why he even asked me to marry him if he never had intentions on marrying me?? He responded with " I only got you a ring because you were constantly harrassing me about wanting one." I kid you not when I say I felt like that was a slap in the face. I have never harassed him about a ring.
We were at a friends house one evening when THEY asked when we were getting married and I bugged him that one time saying "ya, when am I getting a ring?" AND THAT WAS IT! I never brought it up again. I know my post is a little all over the place and I do apologize for that, but our lives together has had so many ups and downs.
I've been told by many friends of both, that he is a narcissist and such which I agree with. But it's harder to leave then one would think. If we didn't have kids, I'm sure it would be a lot easier to walk away but we do have kids. We have had many many horrible arguements where he's called me unthinkable names and said some really hurtful things but we have always worked through it.
Now, with everything that he's said to me and called me and treated me these last 3 years, the straw that broke the camels back for me is when he told me that " he only proposed because I was harassing him to do so" So would I be the AHole if I left?? Please be nice. But please be honest as I need an outsider view to tell me I'm not making a mistake.
LongjumpingAgency245 said:
Not all. Do it for you and your kids.
OP responded:
A part of me wants to stay and try to work through everything because we do have many happy memories together and ALOT of "firsts" together. But the other part of me says that if I keep allowing him to disrespect me the way he has been, he's going to keep doing it and then "love bombing" me over and over every time I try to leave, and I will never truly be happy.
I love this man so much but I don't even cry anymore when he says hurtful things or deflects his mistakes on me, I just turn numb.
ImaginationRound184 said:
You are raising 3 sons who are watching and learning everything from what they see around them. You are raising your boys to see that it is ok for men to treat women this way. You say your partner is a narcissist among all the other faults. Are you going to be happy to see your son's grow and treat their partners the same?
You say you are there for your kids. If this is the case, I think it's in their best interest you leave. Onto the fact of how you are being treated, at what point do you stop being manipulated and controlled by this man. Stop being his doormat and allowing him to walk all over you. Take back your control and your pride and leave.
OP responded:
I have tried several times now to leave. I've even gotten as far as signing a year lease on a house for me and the kids but somehow he convinced me to stay and got me out of the lease agreement.
He is away on a fishing trip right now and the night before he left, I asked to see his phone cause I wanted to look at something and when I clicked on the wrong app on accident, the way he yanked his phone out of my hand threw me for a loop.
I asked what he was hiding and he swears up and down he's not hiding anything but that's not sitting right with me. I know I have to leave but I can't find the courage and strength to do it! 😞
Ok-Till-5285 said:
Cheated twice? that you know of. Not married after all there years and he only proposed to "shut you up"? You deserve better than this "prize" NTA
Air-Force-Barbie said:
You seem to have blinders on , so you only see the good and the bad is out of view or blurry. You have three boys who are watching your marriage and how he treats you and will carry that through their future relationships. Kids hear and see more than we know even at young ages.
Your only 30 and have time still to be happy , life is too short to spend with a man who doesn’t value you enough to stay loyal which isn’t even that hard of an ask, and is the bare minimum in monogamous relationships. You deserve better than this @$$hole.
OP responded:
My best friend said the same thing. I am always so quick to forgive what shouldn't be forgiven. But he has put so much doubt in my mind that nobody will ever love me, nobody will ever want a woman who has 3 kids, etc etc.
Right_Cucumber5775 said:
I hate that so many posts urgent to split up, but honestly, split now before you both become so angry that it will be difficult to co-parent. You are already very upset and hurt. Plus, this man has never intended for you to be his one and only. And how heartbreaking for you.
Take a big breath, move out with your boys, or he should leave, and drink a glass of wine for yourself. You can and will find someone who treats you like you're their everything.
OP responded:
And I think that's part of the reason why I haven't left yet... when I leave, I wanna be able to say I did everything possible to save us and keep us together. But I don't know what that would be. I already work a full time job, take care of our entire house full time, and I'm basically a single married mother because I do everything when it comes to our kids. Sports, school etc.
He thinks that because he has a full time job, it means when he clocks out, he gets to come home and not lift a finger for anything and be catered to. And I'll admit that that is maybe my fault cause I've done everything since we first started dating.
I get up every morning and make his lunch and coffee and make sure he's up and everything else. He gets up at 4:30am for work and depending on the job, sometimes is done at noon or 6pm. But I do all the household chores by myself, the grocery shopping, half the bills and everything else. I'm so exhausted 😞