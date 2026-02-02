"AITA for telling my mom to leave my inheritance to my kids instead of my husband?"

I am not wealthy, but my parents own a farm. One day my husband and I were talking about the plans for the farm. He said he wants to sell it. I said I wanted to have something to give to our children when they are older and that my parents want the farm to stay in the family anyway.

He got REALLY angry and said, so we will never get anything to make our lives easier! I explained about my parents wishes, I said I could sell my piece to my sister or brother and he said they would get a “discounted price or I would give it to them for free.”