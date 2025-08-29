"AITA if I leave the room when my boyfriend plays guitar and sings?"

My boyfriend has a pretty good voice, and tends to sing pop/slow songs, accompanied by his guitar. It’s his hobby and he’s pretty passionate about it, he tries to play every day, at least 1 hour a day, by playing the same songs over and over again to practice.

While sometimes I’m in a good mood and I stay there and listen to him playing/singing, most of the times it makes me so overstimulated and angry for whatever reason, and I have to leave the room and put headphones on, or distract myself.

I don’t know why, but I can’t stand the fact that he puts himself in a romantic/dramatic/passionate mood by playing sad or profound songs, a part of me doesn’t want to give him the satisfaction and attention I think he wants.