'AITA if I leave the room when my boyfriend plays guitar and sings?'

My boyfriend has a pretty good voice, and tends to sing pop/slow songs, accompanied by his guitar. It’s his hobby and he’s pretty passionate about it, he tries to play every day, at least 1 hour a day, by playing the same songs over and over again to practice.
While sometimes I’m in a good mood and I stay there and listen to him playing/singing, most of the times it makes me so overstimulated and angry for whatever reason, and I have to leave the room and put headphones on, or distract myself.
I don’t know why, but I can’t stand the fact that he puts himself in a romantic/dramatic/passionate mood by playing sad or profound songs, a part of me doesn’t want to give him the satisfaction and attention I think he wants.
This gets even worse when we’re with people and he finds any excuse to get his guitar and sing in front of everyone. I can’t stand it. The way I see it, he wants attention and compliment, rather than music being his hobby, and I can’t stand it. What can I do?
bleezy1234567 said:
I was gonna say no. But after reading your actual words. Yes. You are kind of an ahole. He’s literally sharing a passion with you and you boil it down to “I don’t want to give him attention and a compliment”…
What’s wrong with you? Of course people who write music wants to share it with others. It’s not nearly as cynical as you make it out to be or as you clearly are.
vaginal_lobotomy said:
YTA this is such a messed up way to look at your partners interests.
Additional_Cry_7047 said:
NTA but...are you sure that he's doing it for attention and compliments? My boyfriend does the same but he does it for himself. He doesn't need attention, he's just living his best life. If I'm trying to read a book or something I leave the room. You're making a thing out of nothing. It's all in your head, girl.
Zutthole said:
NTA. I'm an avid guitar player, and I certainly don't expect my gf to want to listen to me play all the time. Especially when practice sessions often consist of me playing the same shit over and over again to a metronome. I always make sure that the volume isn't bothering her.
I totally understand the overstimulated feeling, and it's not something he should take personally. The fact that he finds any excuse to get his guitar out at social gatherings is super cringe. I wouldn't be able to stand it either.
EvilMushroom01 said:
YTA. You're making large assumptions about him wanting attention and compliments. You're basing the idea of him practicing an hour a day and then wanting to share his craft with others as fishing with compliments. You should take a look at yourself and ask if you even like this guy because it sounds like you don't.
Elegant_Anywhere_150 said:
NTA if you leave the room. YWBTA if you told him to "not do poses" or did anything else to yuck his yum about it. Just politely lie and say you have a headache rn and you don't think the guitar is helping today and leave the room, but you want him to still have fun practicing.