Sibling tensions explode as older sister tries to abandon younger sister at airport alone. AITA?

We deplaned and I beelined for the bathroom, deciding to take the train & she can just Uber alone. I know this is mean spirited but she’s an adult and I didn’t want to be around her anymore so I just left while she was still in the bathroom.

She repeatedly called me and I didn’t answer until I reached the train shuttle, saying I’m just doing what she told me to do during our argument and taking the train alone. She starts panicking and says that she’ll come with me on the train so I finally relent and tell her how to get to me.