'AITA for leaving after my brother-in-law asked me to move out?' 'I didn't cook lunch one time.'

"AITA for leaving after my brother-in-law asked me to move out because I didn’t cook lunch one time?"

Two years ago, my sister passed away, leaving behind two boys, David (12) and Peter (7). My brother-in-law was struggling to juggle everything, and he was looking to hire a maid to help care for the kids. I couldn’t stand the thought of someone else raising them when they’re my blood, so I offered to step in.

For two years, I’ve been taking care of them as if they were my own. Every day, I’d wake up early, make their breakfast, clean the house, do the dishes, wash their clothes, feed and care for the 50 chickens on the property, all while managing my own studies. I did it all without a complaint. I wanted to, because I loved them and wanted to keep my sister’s memory alive through them.