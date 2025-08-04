'AITA for leaving a bachelorette trip early because it got too expensive?' 'I thought it was doable.'

I female (28) went on a bachelorette for the weekend. Prior to the trip I let the group chat know that I'm on a budget and need to know the expenses in advance before I can agree. We all agreed on around $500 which I thought was doable. Before getting there, we paid for the hotel and ride around since we were drinking. Which was $300. We split it to where the bride wouldn’t pay for these which I was fine with.
Then when I arrived, we had our dinner planned and went to a fancy restaurant. I ordered the cheapest meal and then one of the girls took the bill and paid. Then following day I asked how much the tip was to pay my portion and the girls responded to just spilt the check and I said no my meal was nothing compared to them.
Then they expected us to pay for the bride for everything she’s ordered the entire trip while she’s was getting the most expensive meals and drinks/flights at places. Then said why would you come here and not pay for everything for her. I understand paying for certain things for the bride but I wasn’t expecting to pay for her entire trip. Other bachelorettes I've been on didn’t do that.
However if they would have told me in advance I could have planned, everyone knew but me. I told the bride that the girls were rude and that I can’t afford to stay and I’m uncomfortable. She said it was fine she appreciated my time. Keep in mind I wasn’t invited to the wedding because she couldn’t afford it. Then uninvited me to the bridal shower and as a friend.
CressImaginary8126 said:
I’m sorry, you weren’t invited to the wedding but you WERE invited to the bachelorette party?! Someone’s an AH here and it’s not you.
RealTalkFastWalk said:
NTA, you went in on good faith and were upfront about your limits. These girls are going to be paying 3x the cost in credit card interest for months while you move on to better things.
Horror-Article7752 said:
NTA, been there and honestly if the flight wasn’t so expensive I would left early too. I’m disabled so I can’t work as much as the other girls and I also didn’t realize that even though I bought her flight and her wedding gift, the other girls were expecting me to help pay for all her meals and her portion for Ubers as well. I never want to go to another bachelorette party.
Tired-Fussy said:
Wedding culture is out of control. I feel like you shouldn’t get presents or have ceremonies until you’ve been married 10 years. That’s commitment!
Inevitable-Place9950 said:
NTA. You weren’t even invited to the wedding but were expected to go to the bachelorette?
swedej19 said:
NTA and I absolutely applaud you for sticking to your guns! It’s so hard to do, especially in group scenarios like these. Learn from this scenario and be proud of yourself.
jajais4u said:
NTA. Your “friends” were too broke to do all the wedding crap they wanted to and too immature to make concessions. I’m curious: how long were you friends with them?