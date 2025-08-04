'AITA for leaving a bachelorette trip early because it got too expensive?' 'I thought it was doable.'

"AITA for leaving a trip early because it got too expensive?"

I female (28) went on a bachelorette for the weekend. Prior to the trip I let the group chat know that I'm on a budget and need to know the expenses in advance before I can agree. We all agreed on around $500 which I thought was doable. Before getting there, we paid for the hotel and ride around since we were drinking. Which was $300. We split it to where the bride wouldn’t pay for these which I was fine with.

Then when I arrived, we had our dinner planned and went to a fancy restaurant. I ordered the cheapest meal and then one of the girls took the bill and paid. Then following day I asked how much the tip was to pay my portion and the girls responded to just spilt the check and I said no my meal was nothing compared to them.