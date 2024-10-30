'AITA for leaving before family dinner?' 'My mom didn’t cook anything my wife can eat.'

"AITA for leaving before dinner because my mom didn’t cook anything my wife can eat?"

I recently got married with my long term fiancée. She and my mom never really gotten along. I always hoped things would get better after the marriage. My mom invited us over for dinner, which was supposed to be our first meal as a married couple at her house.

Now, my wife is a vegan. She was a vegetarian before but switched to vegan a couple months ago. My mom KNOWS she’s a vegan. Despite that, my mom didn’t prepare a single vegan dish for her.

Except a soggy looking salad. Even the veggie soup, she added chicken broth to it, to make it “tastier.” The rest was all non-vegan stuff like mac and cheese, fried chicken, jambalaya, and banana pudding for dessert—all things my wife can't eat.