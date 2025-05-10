'AITA for leaving our 'BFFs Vacation' in the middle of the night while my friends were asleep?'

The final straw was when we did go to dinner the next night. They were being decent with me, talking at least so I was happy. While waiting for our food she snapped a photo of me at the other side of the table and wrote 'Mackenzie's our third wheel ig lol'.

I got up and left. I went back to the hotel, called my mom crying and she drove the whole way there and pick me up. I left while they were asleep and left a note saying I was going home, I at least wanted them to know I was safe.

The next morning they started calling saying 'what the eff?' I asked what I did to make them start being mean to me and they said 'nothing, I mean it's annoying that you're like, so attached to us constantly.'