'AITA for leaving my BF’s birthday dinner after his friends made fun of me?'

My boyfriend (28M) and I (26F) have been dating for about two years. He is funny, clever and he is very nice but when he is with his friends he becomes a totally different person.
His birthday was last week, and he invited me to a dinner with his nearest circle of friends, people whom I do not know very well. I was also a little nervous and dressed well to try to make a good impression.
As I sat down, one of his friends made fun of me saying that I was the silent one who had finally broken out of her cave. All of them laughed, my boyfriend included. Then the other one was saying something such as, she must have made you come here instead of playing the game, huh?
I attempted to laugh it off but it continued. They made fun at me regarding my work (oh so you work at home, must be nice to do nothing all day) and even about my food order. My boyfriend just smirked and said, she is a sensitive girl, guys, don't make her cry.
I went to use the bathroom, but as I returned they were still discussing me. I informed my boyfriend that I didn't feel comfortable and I was going to go home. He rolled his eyes and told me to not to make a scene. So I left quietly.
In the evening, he wrote to me that I had humiliated him by leaving and ruined his birthday dinner. I said to him he should have defended me. You must know how to laugh at a joke, he said. His friends now believe that I am too emotional and he has not spoken to me in two days. NTA?
TheWacoFogey said:
NTA. This is the kind of teasing that only good friends and family members can engage successfully, because they know each other's boundaries. What happened to you is just juvenile cruelty aimed at the new kid.
It was clear from your description that you weren't reacting well to the "banter," and instead of recognizing that, your BF's friends kept it up - and he did nothing to defend you. This is not the man for you. A real man who cared about you would have interceded to defend you.
GreenCantaloupe860 said:
NTA. Those “jokes” came from things he’s said about you, and he joined in instead of standing up for you. That’s not love or respect.
JS6790 said:
NTA Bunch of red flags that evening. Reconsider the relationship. He's shown you what he's really like.
Greowulf said:
NTA. You should be able to expect your partner to have your back. Sounds like this guy doesn't consider your feelings AT ALL.
runiechica said:
That’s not a joke, that’s just cruel. Why are you with someone who is cruel? NTA but recognize you deserve better.
xdark_realityx said:
NTA. If he's refusing to even talk to you now I would honestly just break up with him. He's not worth your time.