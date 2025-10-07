↵

"AITA for leaving my BF’s birthday dinner after his friends made fun of me?"

My boyfriend (28M) and I (26F) have been dating for about two years. He is funny, clever and he is very nice but when he is with his friends he becomes a totally different person.

His birthday was last week, and he invited me to a dinner with his nearest circle of friends, people whom I do not know very well. I was also a little nervous and dressed well to try to make a good impression.

As I sat down, one of his friends made fun of me saying that I was the silent one who had finally broken out of her cave. All of them laughed, my boyfriend included. Then the other one was saying something such as, she must have made you come here instead of playing the game, huh?