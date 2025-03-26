'AITA for leaving my BF’s promotion party after his speech?' 'She's NOT climbing the corporate ladder.'

There are two kinds of partners: Those who build up their partners in front of others, knowing that people will tend to think, "hey, what a guy, to deserve such a great girl!" and others who feel the need to be dismissive of their partner's contribution to their life.

Most people look at the latter as "what a jerk - why does she put up with that kind of crap?" He might want to watch out, because he may find himself starving, soon.

Any_Assumption_2023 said:

My first husband was always telling me I was "too sensitive " anytime he insulted me in public...and that after I put him through school, and paid his way.... which of course is why he's ex.