New mom shamed by own mother while boyfriend makes life unbearable. AITA? + UPDATE

I'm just going to cut her out entirely because she isn't safe and I'm too scared and worried she's going to take his side and try to make me stay with him when I don't want to . I've never been able to really trust my mom at all but I know I can't trust her with this.

The shelter won't have a space for us until Monday. I've packed away all of our important documents like our birth certificates and social security cards. The shelter can't get us placed in a hotel over the weekend and I don't want to risk him finding out when he's off work so I just have to make it through the weekend to get away from him.